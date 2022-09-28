Improved fall camera, improved boat collision, polish and bug fixes

v0.5.53

-Updated camera movement logic to make a few movements smoother

-Improved Player animation transition from falling to grounded to reduce visible transition stutter

-Improved medium boat deck collision so the player looks like their feet are correctly touching the deck

-Added MeatNFish recipe to the cooking table list as it was previously missing from the learnable list.

-Reduced dehydration rate by 11% (dehydration happens slower now)

-Prevented block while not on the ground

-Update to NPC look-at settings and logic while in conversations with them

-Setup a Reset All button in the settings menu which deletes all Saved preferences values from the computer and enters new default values

-Increased transition speed of the camera FOV when entering and leaving sprint

-Setup Settings screen variable to toggle Sprint FOV on/off

-Additional UI updates in the settings menu