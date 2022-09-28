v0.5.53
-Updated camera movement logic to make a few movements smoother
-Improved Player animation transition from falling to grounded to reduce visible transition stutter
-Improved medium boat deck collision so the player looks like their feet are correctly touching the deck
-Added MeatNFish recipe to the cooking table list as it was previously missing from the learnable list.
-Reduced dehydration rate by 11% (dehydration happens slower now)
-Prevented block while not on the ground
-Update to NPC look-at settings and logic while in conversations with them
-Setup a Reset All button in the settings menu which deletes all Saved preferences values from the computer and enters new default values
-Increased transition speed of the camera FOV when entering and leaving sprint
-Setup Settings screen variable to toggle Sprint FOV on/off
-Additional UI updates in the settings menu
Breakwaters update for 28 September 2022
Improved fall camera, improved boat collision, polish and bug fixes
v0.5.53
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update