Hot Fix 0.16.0.2

Build 9604345 · Last edited 28 September 2022 – 00:52:03 UTC

This update addresses several bugs from the new update, including improvements to the VR alpha.

Changes

VR: Added a beam effect when you point at an item to Use it

VR: Right A button now jumps, Right B button now crouches

Bug Fixes

Fixed games sometimes putting players back into seats even when they have left

Fixed games sometimes not clearing player's activity status on the scoreboard

Fixed a crash related to Casino

Fixed a startup crash related to Discord integration

Fixed a crash related to Discord Rich Presence

VR: Fixed camera being on the ground

VR: Fixed Right stick turning not letting you turn left and having bad deadzone (causing the camera to slowly shift right)

Condo: Fixed Workshop Physics Item being blank when placing it down

Condo: Fixed Canvas Doors not saving properties

Condo: Fixed sound emitter repeating audio if you reopen the audio selector panel multiple times

Condo: Fixed sound emitter repeating audio playback sometimes when loading the audio files in the selector

