Tower Unite update for 28 September 2022

Hot Fix 0.16.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9604345 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update addresses several bugs from the new update, including improvements to the VR alpha.

Changes

  • VR: Added a beam effect when you point at an item to Use it
  • VR: Right A button now jumps, Right B button now crouches

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed games sometimes putting players back into seats even when they have left
  • Fixed games sometimes not clearing player's activity status on the scoreboard
  • Fixed a crash related to Casino
  • Fixed a startup crash related to Discord integration
  • Fixed a crash related to Discord Rich Presence
  • VR: Fixed camera being on the ground
  • VR: Fixed Right stick turning not letting you turn left and having bad deadzone (causing the camera to slowly shift right)
  • Condo: Fixed Workshop Physics Item being blank when placing it down
  • Condo: Fixed Canvas Doors not saving properties
  • Condo: Fixed sound emitter repeating audio if you reopen the audio selector panel multiple times
  • Condo: Fixed sound emitter repeating audio playback sometimes when loading the audio files in the selector

