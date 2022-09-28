Hot Fix 0.16.0.2

This update addresses several bugs from the new update, including improvements to the VR alpha.
Changes
- VR: Added a beam effect when you point at an item to Use it
- VR: Right A button now jumps, Right B button now crouches
Bug Fixes
- Fixed games sometimes putting players back into seats even when they have left
- Fixed games sometimes not clearing player's activity status on the scoreboard
- Fixed a crash related to Casino
- Fixed a startup crash related to Discord integration
- Fixed a crash related to Discord Rich Presence
- VR: Fixed camera being on the ground
- VR: Fixed Right stick turning not letting you turn left and having bad deadzone (causing the camera to slowly shift right)
- Condo: Fixed Workshop Physics Item being blank when placing it down
- Condo: Fixed Canvas Doors not saving properties
- Condo: Fixed sound emitter repeating audio if you reopen the audio selector panel multiple times
- Condo: Fixed sound emitter repeating audio playback sometimes when loading the audio files in the selector
