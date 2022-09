Share · View all patches · Build 9604329 · Last edited 27 September 2022 – 23:59:17 UTC by Wendy

-There are no hidden changes

-Added a new boss for zone 3, both bosses have the same chance to spawn

-Updated Four-Horned attack pattern slightly

-Added descriptions for assorted unlocks for defeating peach; "resetting related talents no longer refund soul fragments"