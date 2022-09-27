- Fixed UFO Event not running if loading into expected UFO day.
- Campers no longer save some unnecessary info.
- Added messaging for campers rescued via Alien Repellent to better communicate the feature.
- Fixed player being able to get stuck on ramps and bridges.
- Fixed campers not being able to climb certain unlocked ramps or bridges.
- Fixed ramps/bridges still allowing terrain population under them.
- Added fall down sounds to falling and fishing fail animations for the camper.
- Added a button for a feedback survey in the main menu.
Camp Canyonwood update for 27 September 2022
Patch Notes (Version 0.202)
Patchnotes via Steam Community