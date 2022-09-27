 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Camp Canyonwood update for 27 September 2022

Patch Notes (Version 0.202)

Share · View all patches · Build 9604238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed UFO Event not running if loading into expected UFO day.
  • Campers no longer save some unnecessary info.
  • Added messaging for campers rescued via Alien Repellent to better communicate the feature.
  • Fixed player being able to get stuck on ramps and bridges.
  • Fixed campers not being able to climb certain unlocked ramps or bridges.
  • Fixed ramps/bridges still allowing terrain population under them.
  • Added fall down sounds to falling and fishing fail animations for the camper.
  • Added a button for a feedback survey in the main menu.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link