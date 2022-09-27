 Skip to content

You Suck at Parking update for 27 September 2022

MULTIPLAYER LEVELS ROTATION: Winter is coming

Hi Parksters!

We hope you've been enjoying this first selection of levels in the Multiplayer levels. For this new rotation (available now!) here's what we cooked:

Winter is coming!
8 levels from the previous have frozen over, get your beanie on and let's start parking.

Four brand new grass levels
Discover Car of Duty, Stratosphere, and Bunny Hops and show us how to shortcut on Shorty Cuts!

Each rotation is made of 16 levels, so we kept 4 levels from the previous one in the count.
Let us know which one is your favorite in the comments, and join the conversation on Discord!

