Apocalypse | Hotfix v0.7.0.1

- Temporarily removed the reset save button until a warning gets added
- You will no longer get a grey eye in VR when smooth monitor view is enabled
- You will no longer be given free items
- VR players can now click the server buttons to join games
- Player volumes will no longer reset back to 100%
- The heartbeat sound will now stop playing when you die
- Server version is now displayed on the main menu
- You can now select Arabic as a language filter
- Thai player names will now be readable
- Japanese and Arabic are now much more readable
- Death amount stat will no longer count other players dying
- You can no longer progress challenges or get a reward when exiting training
- You will no longer get stuck on the error screen after receiving an error
- Performance improvements to Non-VR across all maps to hopefully fix the stuttering
- The journal player card report button can no longer be clicked if you have reported that player within the last 24 hours
- Sunny Meadows East and west foul linen rooms are now named correctly
- The old alarm clock animation will now play for the correct length
- Sunny Meadows courtyard steps are no longer black
- Sunny Meadows fallen doors will now make sounds when walked on, collide with items, and can have fingerprints left on them
