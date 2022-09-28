 Skip to content

canVERSE update for 28 September 2022

Piece by Piece

Share · View all patches · Build 9603975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’ve been hard at work building our environments, decorating our rooms and polishing our chess sets. We have some hugely exciting news, but you will have to join our Discord to find out more on that

Features and fixes in this release:

  • Accounts created on the website with a username and password can use the same credentials to login to the game. Just click the profile icon in the top left corner of the main menu to sign in.

  • Super secret… shh

  • Select your piece! In online games players can choose the pieces they wish to play with so you can show off your sets in online games.

As ever there are numerous bug fixes and UX fixes throughout the build as well as some beautiful new decor in the apartment, if you find something different post it on our Discord!

Please report any bugs or give us feedback on our Discord also.

