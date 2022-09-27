v 1.0.8 Update

Main Additions:

Changed the way you upgrade your auto pickles

A customization window to change the look of your pickle

Accessories so far:

Basic Eyes

Wizard Hat

Wizard Robe

Wand

Poglin index to see which Poglin does what

Login screen to save player data within the cloud

Main Changes:

Removed functionality of gathering save data on your locally on your computer

Mouse wheel scrolling is more smooth when browsing through shops

You can see your pickle when on another window (ex: Auto Shop)

Pickles per second doesn't go negative

Info shows properly

Note:

I've forgotten to fix some other things, although I will fix those in future updates. Just wanted to fix the most major bug in the game, the negative pickles per second. I will also finally plan to make a use of pickle coins as well.

I would like to thank people who have provided critical feedback in their review and bug reports on every update, it certainly has helped a ton in the production of the game.

If you want to help me out in real time, feel free to join the discord!

[url=https://discord.gg/j5cUYxXJzp]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/42180576/78e521caf12dc8784b8434c9e8163a09e20a7dbd.png)

[/url]