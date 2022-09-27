v 1.0.8 Update

Main Additions:
- Changed the way you upgrade your auto pickles
- A customization window to change the look of your pickle
Accessories so far:
-
Basic Eyes
-
Wizard Hat
-
Wizard Robe
-
Wand
-
Poglin index to see which Poglin does what
-
Login screen to save player data within the cloud
Main Changes:
- Removed functionality of gathering save data on your locally on your computer
- Mouse wheel scrolling is more smooth when browsing through shops
- You can see your pickle when on another window (ex: Auto Shop)
- Pickles per second doesn't go negative
- Info shows properly
Note:
I've forgotten to fix some other things, although I will fix those in future updates. Just wanted to fix the most major bug in the game, the negative pickles per second. I will also finally plan to make a use of pickle coins as well.
I would like to thank people who have provided critical feedback in their review and bug reports on every update, it certainly has helped a ton in the production of the game.
If you want to help me out in real time, feel free to join the discord!
[url=https://discord.gg/j5cUYxXJzp]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/42180576/78e521caf12dc8784b8434c9e8163a09e20a7dbd.png)
[/url]
