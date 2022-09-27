 Skip to content

Pickle Clicker update for 27 September 2022

v 1.0.8 Update

Build 9603937

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Additions:

  • Changed the way you upgrade your auto pickles
  • A customization window to change the look of your pickle

Accessories so far:

  • Basic Eyes

  • Wizard Hat

  • Wizard Robe

  • Wand

  • Poglin index to see which Poglin does what

  • Login screen to save player data within the cloud

Main Changes:

  • Removed functionality of gathering save data on your locally on your computer
  • Mouse wheel scrolling is more smooth when browsing through shops
  • You can see your pickle when on another window (ex: Auto Shop)
  • Pickles per second doesn't go negative
  • Info shows properly

Note:
I've forgotten to fix some other things, although I will fix those in future updates. Just wanted to fix the most major bug in the game, the negative pickles per second. I will also finally plan to make a use of pickle coins as well.

I would like to thank people who have provided critical feedback in their review and bug reports on every update, it certainly has helped a ton in the production of the game.

If you want to help me out in real time, feel free to join the discord!

