NEW UPDATE!! Build Lands - Available Now!

New update!!

Our update has arrived, and with it we will have:

New Island Sizes in the Island Editor: 24x20, 28x20, 32x20, 38x20, 44x20 and 50x20!

It is now possible to rotate blocks in all directions.

New camera functions in the island editor

New optimized and intuitive UI so you can create the coolest Lands!!!

New dropper tool is available.

Bug fixes and improvements!

