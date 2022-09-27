 Skip to content

Build Lands update for 27 September 2022

NEW UPDATE!! Build Lands - Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9603821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


New update!!

Our update has arrived, and with it we will have:

  • New Island Sizes in the Island Editor: 24x20, 28x20, 32x20, 38x20, 44x20 and 50x20!

  • It is now possible to rotate blocks in all directions.

  • New camera functions in the island editor

  • New optimized and intuitive UI so you can create the coolest Lands!!!

  • New dropper tool is available.
  • Bug fixes and improvements!

