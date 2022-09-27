The game is available now && The game is on sale now（-10%）

Hi everyone, long time waiting.

---The game is now on sale, welcome to play!

---First week, price -10%.

This card adventure game combines elements of darkness, card and roguelike.Upgrading the cards will bring random attributes, creating various and unique adventure experiences. Design your custom card sets to defeat the decaying monsters, face the darkness and break the curse!

In this game, there is no hit point set for the role. When you get damaged, it will do harm to cards. If you have no cards left, the game is over.

After a card is damaged for three times, it can be upgraded to get randomly generated attributes. Every card is in a state of flux and its unique form.

The game has a dark animation style, mysterious stories and randomly generated maps. You are exploring the adventure and keep designing your card sets while getting damaged and upgrading cards, creating countless possibilities in card sets. Every job has four major types. You’ll battle not only unimaginable foes, but random incidents and ever-encroaching darkness in the arduous path forward. To kill the darkness, you need to keep designing card sets, gaining talents, finding treasures and deciphering the plots to get the powerful weapon.

support：workshop、mod.