Walkabout Mini Golf update for 29 September 2022

Brand New DLC Course, "20,000 Leagues Under The Sea", Out Now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"No one breathed; a deep silence reigned on the bridge. We were not a hundred feet from the burning focus, the light of which increased and dazzled our eyes." It's time to go deep with our latest course, the first in our Jules Verne trilogy. 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea is open!

Adventure to the depths of the mighty Nautilus and see fantastical underwater sights and dangers in the VR realization of the Jules Verne novel 20,000 Leagues under the Sea! Get it now @Meta Quest and Steam VR.

Master the course, collect 18 special lost balls, go on a clever foxhunt, and navigate the course from bow to stern past steam pipes and ornate obstacles... all while avoiding the breached hull thanks to an attack by a giant squid!

