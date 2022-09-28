Version 0.7.7 - Update notes

Hello alchemists!

As some of you may unfortunately know, we're still experiencing some issues with save files being lost. We made yet a few more changes that might solve this problem but, since our main goal is to not have anyone lose their progress, this time we implemented a backup system while we still investigate the cause of the problem.

If you're playing on version 0.7.7 or higher and face this issue, please follow these steps:

Copy one of the most recent ..._profile.save files (every one has a timestamp on their name) from one the following folders, based on your operating system: Windows: [your username here]\AppData\Roaming\Godot\app_userdata\Alchemia- Creatio Ex Nihilo\archivedfiles (AppData is a hidden folder, but in most systems Windows Explorer shows hidden folders by default)_ OSX: ~/Library/Application Support/Godot/app_userdata/Alchemia- Creatio Ex Nihilo/archived_files Linux: ~/.local/share/godot/app_userdata/Alchemia- Creatio Ex Nihilo/archived_files

Rename the file to profile.save and paste it on the 'Alchemia- Creatio Ex Nihilo' folder, replacing any file with the same name there.

Restart the game and it should load this previous profile!



We also have a few minor improvements to the game:

Tweaked some music and sound effect volumes.

Balanced cost of removing reagents from the shop throughout the run.

Added a Discord button in the main menu - we find it easier to interact with our players there, that's why we're hoping to get more people to join and build an even better community!

Again, any problems or feedback you may want to share with us please do so on the Steam forums, our Discord server or at spacepacagames@gmail.com. Hope you're enjoying the game and stick around for new content soon!

