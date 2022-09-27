 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hop Skip and Thump update for 27 September 2022

Halloween Thump Available on Settings Screen

Share · View all patches · Build 9603523 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For more fun at Halloween, choose the Halloween style of Thump.

Version 1.5.1 includes special Thump for Halloween. Go to the Settings page if you would like to change the Thump style for the game.

Changed files in this update

HST Depot - win Depot 1763354
  • Loading history…
HST Depot - MAc Depot 1763355
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link