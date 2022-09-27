Today's update fixes an issue with blurry cards in Proletariat's Patience when using low-quality textures.
The Zachtronics Solitaire Collection update for 27 September 2022
UPDATE: Fix for blurry cards in Proletariat's Patience
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update