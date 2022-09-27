Update - Plenty of new stuff and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9603234 · Last edited 27 September 2022 – 20:39:15 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, today's update brings many new features and improvements for Jurassic Clans. Improvements and bug fixing too.

[Added]

Added ability to move population. Once a housing building from there, you can get the population out.

Added population character unit, used to move population from one place to another, can't attack but can be attacked.

Added ability to raze buildings. If, for some reason, you don't like the place you choose for your building, get rid of it.

Added disband ability, too many mouths to feed? Disband them!

Added a new Ritual, sacrificing population to fully restore a unit.

You can now deselect a unit with the right-click

You can now double-click to select a building

Added game pace option at the start of a game (3 new game pace speeds, fast, standard, slower)

Added abandoned villages (houses) that can be looted for resources.

Added info on all tiles when the mouse is over.

[Improved/Fixed]

Fix bug after load could build on top of other buildings

Upon successful intimidation of a dinosaur, if you keep chasing the dinosaur, it will continue to run from you.

Reduce sacrifices to -4 Pop instead of -5.

improved the rituals panel, with more info on the current (number order) and info if the current character to receive the ritual already has the ritual

Fixed bug causing not refresh the ritual panel

Fixed bug causing dinosaurs not going going to the Hunting Stone.

Fixed bug preventing spawn of new dinosaurs

The Time Stop ritual now working - Can make an extra Extra Attack in the same turn.

Top bar improvements

Set 1 Research point as base research.

Fixed a bug causing tiles with Stone having an unlimited source of stone.

The next update will focus on improving ambient sounds, adding music, and adding carnivorous dinosaurs and buildings. Overall, continuing to improve existing features and fix bugs. Stay tuned. More to come!