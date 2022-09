Share · View all patches · Build 9603222 · Last edited 27 September 2022 – 20:39:12 UTC by Wendy

This patch contains a number of new keystones, including 2 new active abilities.

The 2 new skills available are Battle Axe, and Frost Orb.

Lumi now starts with Frost Orb instead of Blizzard.

Various other balance changes, too much to write here. I'm resetting the leaderboards for this as the balance is likely quite different now.

Cheers,

zediven