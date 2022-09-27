Byte Lynx Playtest v0.9.1 Changelog
- Added more character portraits
- Added custom font for UI
- Added campaign stats
- Added text chirp for all characters
- Updated lighting for all levels
- Updated Credits
- Surger movement preview now shows blocked spaces with big red boxes when the player tries to move into those spaces.
Community Feedback Changes
- Mission "Ambush" is now a bit more challenging on Scholar difficulty.
- bug: fixed HQ Health bar not showing when hit by the player's solar ray
- bug: Misc visual bugs
- bug: Fixed rotate 'r" bug rotating twice in some cases
Changed files in this update