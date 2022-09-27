 Skip to content

Byte Lynx Playtest update for 27 September 2022

Byte Lynx Playtest v0.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9603079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Byte Lynx Playtest v0.9.1 Changelog

  • Added more character portraits
  • Added custom font for UI
  • Added campaign stats
  • Added text chirp for all characters
  • Updated lighting for all levels
  • Updated Credits
  • Surger movement preview now shows blocked spaces with big red boxes when the player tries to move into those spaces.

Community Feedback Changes

  • Mission "Ambush" is now a bit more challenging on Scholar difficulty.
  • bug: fixed HQ Health bar not showing when hit by the player's solar ray
  • bug: Misc visual bugs
  • bug: Fixed rotate 'r" bug rotating twice in some cases

