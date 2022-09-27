 Skip to content

DragonScales 3: Eternal Prophecy of Darkness update for 27 September 2022

English and localized versions updated

  • Fixes bug with arrows in Lv 5-1
  • Fixes bug with arrows in Lv 12-7
  • Fixes bug for transition between levels 12-7 and 12-8

The fixes were applied to the English version and the localized ones (German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and Dutch).

