English and localized versions updated

- Fixes bug with arrows in Lv 5-1
- Fixes bug with arrows in Lv 12-7
- Fixes bug for transition between levels 12-7 and 12-8
The fixes were applied to the English version and the localized ones (German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and Dutch).
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The fixes were applied to the English version and the localized ones (German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and Dutch).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update