Maintenance report

Maintenance completed, servers are back online!

During the technical work, the following changes were made.

Added daily quests for levels 100-104.

Lost letters event launched!

Fighters!

We are launching the Lost Letters event!

To activate it, you need to take a special task from the NPC Gate Bregal and receive Letters for killing monsters.

Collect all the letters from the word K.A.R.O.S



But how to do that?

A player of level 20 and above will have access to 3 quests as part of the event:

"Box with letters" (The player needs to defeat 400 mobs, the level of which is selected individually)

"Autumn Gift" (After collecting all the letters, the player receives one item from the list below).

"Lucky Autumn Flower Cube" (After collecting all the letters, the player receives one item from the list below).

Each level has its own opponent. To get one cherished letter, you need to defeat 400 monsters of a suitable rank (200 mobs of one type and 200 mobs of another). What monsters to kill, our kind assistant Gate Bregal will say!

After finding all the consonants and vowels, you can open either the Autumn Box or the Lucky Autumn Flower Cube, which requires a key. See below for more details on the prizes!

The composition of the Autumn box:



Lesser HP Increase Potion (24 hours) - 1

Small MP increase potion (24 hours) - 1

Lucky Flower - 1

Vrockian Extract - 5

Summon Book - 1

Champion Emblem - 1

Booster RP +50% - 1

Potion of activity - 2

Vitality potion of the game assistant - 2

Medium quick HP recovery potion - 10

Medium quick recovery potion MP - 10

Medium recovery potion - 10

Composition of the Lucky Autumn Flowers Cube:

Champion Emblem - 1

[Red] Soul Weapon Coupon - 1

Golden Phoenix - 1

Autumn Dragon (14 days) - 1

Vitality potion of the game assistant - 15

Vitality potion of the game assistant - 10

Medium Recovery Potion - 40

Medium quick recovery potion MP - 50

Lucky stone - 2

Protective capsule - 2

Potion of activity - 15

Booster RP +50% - 1

Summon Book - 10

Vitality potion of the game assistant - 5

Medium quick HP recovery potion - 75

Vrockian Extract - 5

Weapon protection - 2

Potion of activity - 10

Armor protection - 3

Hot chocolate - 5

Christmas Candy - 5

Christmas cookies - 5



Hurry up to find all the letters and exchange them for the right prizes!

Daily quests for 100 - 104 levels:

Secret of battles - 100 lvl. - Kill 50 Cyclopes

Rage of the Talos - 101 lvl. - Kill 50 Talos

Tome of Courage - Lv. 102 Kill 50 first test subjects, Kill 50 second test subjects

Tome of Fortitude - Lv. 103 - Kill the first 100 test subjects

Tome of Wisdom - lvl 104 - Kill the first 200 test subjects.

Have a nice game!