 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 27 September 2022

Update 2022.0.1 (v7)

Share · View all patches · Build 9602829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Simplified user interface while waiting for the race
  • Simplified chat quick messages. Now there are only 4 (F5 - "Sorry!", F6 - "Thank you!", F7 - "Hello!", F8 - "Get out of the WAY!")
  • I started work on something close to proper help/tutorial (accessible via F1 key).
  • Slightly polished notifications

Changed files in this update

Depot 1871991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link