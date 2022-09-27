- Simplified user interface while waiting for the race
- Simplified chat quick messages. Now there are only 4 (F5 - "Sorry!", F6 - "Thank you!", F7 - "Hello!", F8 - "Get out of the WAY!")
- I started work on something close to proper help/tutorial (accessible via F1 key).
- Slightly polished notifications
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 27 September 2022
Update 2022.0.1 (v7)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update