Trading Cards Now Available + 16 New Ciphers!

We're thrilled to announce that Prose & Codes now offers community items!

Collect trading cards featuring famous authors from each genre, craft book badges (plus the exclusive Gutenberg foil badge!), and decorate your profile with awesome illustrations from the game!

As an added bonus, we've included 16 brand new ciphers for you to puzzle over.

Huge thanks to everyone for your reviews, feedback, and continued interest in the game. Trading cards are a big milestone for us, and we couldn't have done it without you! :)

Happy solving!