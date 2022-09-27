 Skip to content

FLASHOUT 3 update for 27 September 2022

Patch 1.03

Patch 1.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reworked tutorial
Big fixes for Russian and German localization
Adding EXP on the Time Trial on each lap depending on the place occupied on a given lap
Test Ground optimization
Better graphic for Engines' fire
Barrels need more height
Improvement of the light on the Buried Temple
Speed pads added on Buried Temple
Improved animation of some ships
Small fixes on Rocky Forest
Save/Load fixes
Sounds fixes
Keyboard control scheme added

