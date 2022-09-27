Patch 1.03

Reworked tutorial

Big fixes for Russian and German localization

Adding EXP on the Time Trial on each lap depending on the place occupied on a given lap

Test Ground optimization

Better graphic for Engines' fire

Barrels need more height

Improvement of the light on the Buried Temple

Speed pads added on Buried Temple

Improved animation of some ships

Small fixes on Rocky Forest

Save/Load fixes

Sounds fixes

Keyboard control scheme added