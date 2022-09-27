- Increase player attack range.
- Allow player to jump when standing on enemies.
- When in practice mode, enemies passed will be hidden at respawn.
- Fixed bug where in practice mode you could lose your progress and be returned to a previous checkpoint.
The Impossible Knight Runner update for 27 September 2022
Update Notes Sept. 27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
