Update 6 Fixes v0.6.1.2

Hi Pioneers!

Hello everybody, here’s yet another patch with a bunch of fixes and a few other goodies, hope you all enjoy it, we are glad you’re enjoying the update :)

If we introduced any new issues with this patch or are forgetting anything important, please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll look into it ASAP

If you’re experiencing some major issues launching the game or very unexpected behaviour, please take a look at the “Known Issues” section as this contains some very common workarounds for those issues.

Thanks for enjoying our game, see you all again soon <3

NEW

Added new Tilted Concave Walls (4m and 8m) to the “Tilted Walls” unlock in the AWESOME Shop

Added new “FICSIT Roof Corners” unlock to the AWESOME Shop Contains Inner Corner Roofs (1m, 2m and 4m) and Outer Corner Roofs (1m, 2m, and 4m)

Overhauled the Smart and Programmable Splitters UI

BUG FIXES

Fixed being able to place Power Shards inside a Machine even if you have not researched overclocking yet and this leading them to being stuck unless dismantling the building

Made it easier to pick up loot under Creature ragdolls

Fixed Audio issues with the Xeno-Zapper / Xeno-Basher

Fixed heavy stuttering for Clients when getting hit by a projectile

Fixed so conveyor attachments no longer spawn to conveyor poles, unless there’s a conveyor belt built there

Fixed a bug where the dismantle effect could get stuck on buildings if the dismantling was cancelled

Fixed AWESOME Shop first time purchase notification playing multiple times if another player joined the session and bought the same item

Fixed foundation snapping issues introduced in the previous patch

Fixed a bug where snapping a pillar to another pillar would sometimes move it in weird directions

Potential fix to “E” losing functionality when interacting with a building and closing it’s UI immediately

Fixed old bug where snapping factory buildings to foundations which are built at a specific angle would make the factory building rotate incorrectly

Fixed various walkway snapping issues

Lizard Doggo is now immune to Turbo Bass damage

Fixed a crash for Clients when trying to remove highlights from a Map Marker

Potentially fixed a Crash related to Telemetry when building hundreds of foundations in quick succession

SOUND

Added new ambient audio for Spire Coast

Tweaked attenuation for some events

Lowered and remixed flying crabs as they were extremely loud before

WORLD

Fixed water volumes being saved incorrectly (This should fix Water extractors reporting as extracting Nuclear Waste instead of Water)

Fixed a gap in the world in Titan Forest

VFX

Minor tweaks to the single shot of the Spitter

Reduced the fog glow at night in Grass Fields

UI

Repositioned Experimental banner to obstruct less of the regular HUD elements

Fixed some creatures not showing up in the Radar Tower

DEDICATED SERVER

Fixed a Crash by making it error normally instead of crash

LOCALISATION

Updated all languages with the latest translations

Updated language completion rates

Updated community translators in the credits

KNOWN ISSUES