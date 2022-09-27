Update 6 Fixes v0.6.1.2

Hi Pioneers!
Hello everybody, here’s yet another patch with a bunch of fixes and a few other goodies, hope you all enjoy it, we are glad you’re enjoying the update :)
If we introduced any new issues with this patch or are forgetting anything important, please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll look into it ASAP
If you’re experiencing some major issues launching the game or very unexpected behaviour, please take a look at the “Known Issues” section as this contains some very common workarounds for those issues.
Thanks for enjoying our game, see you all again soon <3
NEW
-
Added new Tilted Concave Walls (4m and 8m) to the “Tilted Walls” unlock in the AWESOME Shop
-
Added new “FICSIT Roof Corners” unlock to the AWESOME Shop
- Contains Inner Corner Roofs (1m, 2m and 4m) and Outer Corner Roofs (1m, 2m, and 4m)
-
Overhauled the Smart and Programmable Splitters UI
BUG FIXES
- Fixed being able to place Power Shards inside a Machine even if you have not researched overclocking yet and this leading them to being stuck unless dismantling the building
- Made it easier to pick up loot under Creature ragdolls
- Fixed Audio issues with the Xeno-Zapper / Xeno-Basher
- Fixed heavy stuttering for Clients when getting hit by a projectile
- Fixed so conveyor attachments no longer spawn to conveyor poles, unless there’s a conveyor belt built there
- Fixed a bug where the dismantle effect could get stuck on buildings if the dismantling was cancelled
- Fixed AWESOME Shop first time purchase notification playing multiple times if another player joined the session and bought the same item
- Fixed foundation snapping issues introduced in the previous patch
- Fixed a bug where snapping a pillar to another pillar would sometimes move it in weird directions
- Potential fix to “E” losing functionality when interacting with a building and closing it’s UI immediately
- Fixed old bug where snapping factory buildings to foundations which are built at a specific angle would make the factory building rotate incorrectly
- Fixed various walkway snapping issues
- Lizard Doggo is now immune to Turbo Bass damage
- Fixed a crash for Clients when trying to remove highlights from a Map Marker
- Potentially fixed a Crash related to Telemetry when building hundreds of foundations in quick succession
SOUND
- Added new ambient audio for Spire Coast
- Tweaked attenuation for some events
- Lowered and remixed flying crabs as they were extremely loud before
WORLD
- Fixed water volumes being saved incorrectly (This should fix Water extractors reporting as extracting Nuclear Waste instead of Water)
- Fixed a gap in the world in Titan Forest
VFX
- Minor tweaks to the single shot of the Spitter
- Reduced the fog glow at night in Grass Fields
UI
- Repositioned Experimental banner to obstruct less of the regular HUD elements
- Fixed some creatures not showing up in the Radar Tower
DEDICATED SERVER
- Fixed a Crash by making it error normally instead of crash
LOCALISATION
- Updated all languages with the latest translations
- Updated language completion rates
- Updated community translators in the credits
KNOWN ISSUES
-
A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.
You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...
And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify
This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.
-
If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.
-
If you are experiencing issues launching the game or loading a save and you have already verified your files, you might have some incompatibility with DX12 as the default renderer, you can try the following launch options to try to force DX11, DX12 or Vulkan to run respectively.
- -d3d11
- -DX11
- -d3d12
- -DX12
- -vulkan
