Update 2.1

Legates,
Work on the anticipated Auxiliaries roadmap update has officially begun! In the meantime, this update aims to alleviate some quality of life concerns. In addition, it introduces the cheats menu, which is sort of like a “creative mode.”
By all means post ideas for how I can expand this feature! Looking forward to seeing cinematic shots from the air as well as new creative mode bases.
Update Log:
- Added Cheats menu (default keybind is O). Be warned, while using cheats Quests and Steam achievements will not unlock
- Added building rotation (45 degree) snap option
- Added building grid (1 meter) snap option
- Added Clear Cut option in the Legion tab to remove foliage beyond storage capacity
- Added Reverse Order option in the Legion tab to invert the formation order of Centuries
- Improved Testudo behavior by allowing units to break state and lower their overhead shield if attacked in melee
- Overhauled worker AI to remove interruptions between jobs
- Fixed camp preset placed objects rotation
- Fixed century sliders when relocating camp
Changed files in this update