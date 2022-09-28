Update 3.2.0

New feature: Story Mode! 📖

3.2.0 offers a whole new way to play Rumble Arena with this story mode! The first book is called: "Vengful Djinn". Complete this book with 10 missions, each page has a different fight and an awesome reward!

Friendly Matches

We worked hard to fix the crashes during Friendly Match and in the game creation lobby. This build is definitly more stable.

More

Also a lot of small bugs and quality/performance improvements have been made. Like: chest animation fix, rewards balancing for Ranked ELO Progression, sound added etc..

We expect that the story mode will be a very nice way to play Rumble, but we will monitor your feedback in the coming weeks. Thanks again everyone for giving feedback and reporting bugs. This is very important to improve the quality of Rumble Arena.

⚔️ Happy Rumbling! ⚔️