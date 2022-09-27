New Content Update!

Hello!
We've just released a big update adding two new levels, two new entities, items and professions and regional forms of some entities, and more!
Full changes:
-Added a new "fire-themed" level based of a volcano interior
-Added a new "snow/ice themed" level based on snowy wilderness
-An exclusive entity for the fire level
-An exclusive entity for the snowy level
-An achievement for discovering the fire level
-An achievement for discovering the snow level
-Regional forms of gargoyles for both new levels
-Super almond water was added, a rarer but more efficient version of the original
-An achievement for drinking super almond water
-Thirst drops quicker in the fire level due to heat
-Hunger drops quicker in the snowy level due to cold (more calories burned to stabilize body temperature)
-Cannibal buff: eating corpses also recovers some sanity and slight hydration (thirst)
-New profession: Salesman - vendor prices are reduced by 40%
-New profession: Banker - find more back coins throughout the backrooms and from slain entities
-Snowy levels have igloos that can be entered and sometimes have items in it
-fixed bug where the "maximum health" prompt still shows when using health items
-Message when first entering negativity levels fixed from showing if the prompt is off
-Fixed bug where repair/upgrade kits spawned tilted
-add custom dialogue for heat+cold level on entry (won't show if "Disable Start prompts" is active in settings)
Cheers!
Changed files in this update