New Content Update!

Hello!

We've just released a big update adding two new levels, two new entities, items and professions and regional forms of some entities, and more!

Full changes:

-Added a new "fire-themed" level based of a volcano interior

-Added a new "snow/ice themed" level based on snowy wilderness

-An exclusive entity for the fire level

-An exclusive entity for the snowy level

-An achievement for discovering the fire level

-An achievement for discovering the snow level

-Regional forms of gargoyles for both new levels

-Super almond water was added, a rarer but more efficient version of the original

-An achievement for drinking super almond water

-Thirst drops quicker in the fire level due to heat

-Hunger drops quicker in the snowy level due to cold (more calories burned to stabilize body temperature)

-Cannibal buff: eating corpses also recovers some sanity and slight hydration (thirst)

-New profession: Salesman - vendor prices are reduced by 40%

-New profession: Banker - find more back coins throughout the backrooms and from slain entities

-Snowy levels have igloos that can be entered and sometimes have items in it

-fixed bug where the "maximum health" prompt still shows when using health items

-Message when first entering negativity levels fixed from showing if the prompt is off

-Fixed bug where repair/upgrade kits spawned tilted

-add custom dialogue for heat+cold level on entry (won't show if "Disable Start prompts" is active in settings)

Cheers!