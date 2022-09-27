PATCH 2.4 BETA 1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is the first half our 2,4 update! Yes, Beta 1 includes only half of this update, but it has one of our most highly requested QoL features - Blink locomotion mode!

We are looking forward to your feedback on this feature as it can make the game more accessible to everybody. It can be accessed in the Controls section of in-game Settings.

As always, the beta has its own save folder and the saves will be compatible with the live version, once 2.4 goes out of beta. To access the beta go to Steam, Select Into the Radius game, Manage>Properties>Betas> select “active-beta”

FEATURES

🔸 Blink locomotion mode.

🔸 Items are not scattered on death, but are put inside a backpack on a player's corpse to prevent item loss and streamline recovery.

🔸 New VFX for artifact reveal and anomaly grass interaction with light

🔸 New sounds for item impacts, interaction etc, lots of work on leveling sound volume levels and making game sound better overall.

🔸 Added the option to interact with drawers, cupboards and various other stuff with Grip instead of Trigger.

🔸 Improved Castle entrance part with more set dressing.

🔸 Different weapon sounds depending on the distance it is fired.

BUG FIXES

🔸 Fixed some more anomaly related bugs.

🔸 Fix AK bolt sound not always playing when released.

🔸 Fixed smoke grenade visual fx.

🔸 Fixed Steam achievement - Classic Move.