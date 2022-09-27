Hotfix v0.5.3

Hello Knights!

As usual, we’ve got some important fixes that we felt couldn’t wait until our next scheduled update. Please see below for what we addressed in v0.5.3!

Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback.

Balancing

Added a toggle in the Options menu to disable the flashing red effect on enemies when they take damage or are low on health. Also includes the white damage flash on bosses and minibosses 🔥

Updated a bunch of Ember Tree upgrade descriptions to better clarify their effect and how it pertains to individual or shared upgrades

Changed the color of the 3x Perfect arrows to be blue instead of yellow when using the Slow Arrows mod

Updated logos and names for Twin Sails Interactive

Bugs

Fixed a bug that was preventing players from reviving from bosses, minibosses and healing rooms in local multiplayer games 🔥

Fixed a bug that was preventing clients from accessing their own Ember Tree selector reroll upgrades in multiplayer games 🔥

Fixed a visual issue with the game over screen not displaying the correct bonus Ember from running on different difficulties 🔥

Fixed a bug that was not resetting the difficulty modifiers after playing a multiplayer game where the host used them

Fixed a bug with the Rift Hammer’s 3rd attack sending enemies into the stratosphere

Fixed a bug that was causing enemies buffed from Praxis to buff other enemies

Fixed a bug that was allowing enemies to be stunned while already in their stun state

Fixed a multiplayer bug that was preventing clients from seeing healing numbers from the Ember Tree’s Regeneration upgrade

Fixed a bug that was hiding the flames around the skill slot on the HUD when exiting to the menu while having the Nexal Staff equipped

Fixed an issue with the Effigeist’s animation in the Compendium

Fixed a few description issues with the enemies in the Compendium

