Happy Birthday to Sword x Hime(1.10.3)

Add 6 new eye colors Added 6 erotic tattoos Added 6 skin tones Added 6 bras and 6 color variants Added the function of resetting the camera back to tracking the heroine Fixed the problem that the H4 action of the 18th monster was dislocated Fixed the problem that the words would become blurred in different resolutions Fixed the problem that the toes cannot be displayed when clicking on the bare feet Fixed an issue where blacksmith quests could not be completed

10.Modify UI layout

Developer Notes: Today is Sword x Hime's two-year-old birthday. Thank you for your support and encouragement. We have learned a lot from players in the past two years and learned what players want.

We also try our best to meet everyone's requests. Today, on the second anniversary, we have updated some content that we promised players to complete. Hope you all like it.

Happy Birthday to Sword x Hime！