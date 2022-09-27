Labyrinthine Halloween Update

Once again, the spooky season is upon us!

Let's see what's in store for Labyrinthine this October...

Limited Time Cosmetics

For a limited time, the halloween cosmetics are back. Starting from the 1st of October until midnight of the 31st, you will be able to find various halloween themed cosmetics in maps. They will spawn in place of regular cosmetics, so look out for them in case files!

Alongside the 9 returning cosmetics from last year, we also have 4 new clothing items and two brand new cosmetic slots, a spooky lantern and a ghostie flashlight!

The Flare Gun and Energy Drinks

Coming across from the public_testing branch, we have the new Flare Gun and Energy Drink items.



The flare gun can be bought from the in-game shop and provides a way to fight back against monsters. Beware though, they are only a single shot!



The energy drink item can also be bought from the in-game shop and gives you a temporary speed boost, great for escaping monsters like wickerman.

Clothing arrives in Labyrinthine

Also coming across from the public_testing branch is clothing. Most of the clothing was designed by members of the community via a competition that was announced on both Discord and Social Media.

Clothing can be found the same way as hat cosmetics, with a few unique variations being hardcore-only.

QoL and Misc changes

Finally, we have a bunch of misc changes that should improve players experiences. Here's a few of the most noticeable ones:

Zeke and Kate now blink

Blueprints spawn much more frequently

Map exclusive cosmetics now spawn much more frequently

The AI will camp much less

The spawnpoints on the backrooms have a wall to prevent instantly being attacked

Daily Objectives are now player-based so you won't all have to complete the same objectives

Customisation is now ordered by an internal sorting rather than order of obtaining

A Dunce Hat and Ghostie Jersey is available to buy from the in-game store

You can now find Aviator Glasses and a Tin Foil Hat on the trenches

The manor now has 4 Monocles to find

Two brand new flare-gun related achievements

Custom Cases can now have up to 10 monsters

The level-cap has been removed

Custom Cases are now much cheaper to generate

There's a new variant monster lurking in the Crypts

Duplicate Blueprints now award tickets

Improved AI navigation overall

Items are now much easier to pick up

Some monsters will now Idle around the map rather than constantly moving around

Bug fixes and Performance tweaks

We have fixed a whole host of bug fixes and improved several systems that could affect performance. We have also completely reworked how we handle player's loading into the game which should fix the "endless loading" screen some people have had issues with. You will now also see a loading indicator in the loading screen when entering a case or chapter which will show you who the game is waiting for. There are also some fixes for UI scaling which should help people on resolutions that are out of the ordinary.