New expanded victory progression for the Color That Should Not Exist path

Expanding the victory progression of the 8th color victory path with interesting steps was the focus of this update, together with various important quality of life improvements. Other victory progressions will be also expanded in the near future. By the way, if you haven’t noticed already, action slots can be now filled simply by clicking on the suitable cards while the action is clicked open. Basically clicking on a suitable card now has the same effect as dragging them into a slot would.

New content/features

New, expanded victory progression for the Color That Should Not Exist

Updated game intro and victory texts

New card graphics to replace some victory-related temporary visuals.

New game may now have additional starting cards/effects from the previous game

Demons of the Psyche can now lead to two different endings.

Balance/misc

Solver card now has 50% chance to become memory and 50% chance to remain.

Goal/Narrative cards can be now used as inspiration for paintings

Requirements/cost for starting an action is now shown earlier

UI and animation tweaks, including card highlight

Fixes