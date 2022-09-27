New expanded victory progression for the Color That Should Not Exist path

Expanding the victory progression of the 8th color victory path with interesting steps was the focus of this update, together with various important quality of life improvements. Other victory progressions will be also expanded in the near future. By the way, if you haven’t noticed already, action slots can be now filled simply by clicking on the suitable cards while the action is clicked open. Basically clicking on a suitable card now has the same effect as dragging them into a slot would.
New content/features
- New, expanded victory progression for the Color That Should Not Exist
- Updated game intro and victory texts
- New card graphics to replace some victory-related temporary visuals.
- New game may now have additional starting cards/effects from the previous game
- Demons of the Psyche can now lead to two different endings.
Balance/misc
- Solver card now has 50% chance to become memory and 50% chance to remain.
- Goal/Narrative cards can be now used as inspiration for paintings
- Requirements/cost for starting an action is now shown earlier
- UI and animation tweaks, including card highlight
Fixes
- Fixed saving the game whenever there were disabled cards on the board
- Now whenever save&exit fails, the game won't quit automatically
- Fixed "souvenir painting" cards not working at all
- Fixed unlocking seconds and third tier upgrades for Andre and Charles
