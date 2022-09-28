Daily Runs incoming!

Hey everyone!

You helped us a lot during the last few weeks to make this new game mode rock solid. Big shoutout to everyone who has joined our beta for daily runs. Thank you so much!

Now it is time to set it live for all of you:

Introducing Gibbon: Beyond the Trees' third game mode:

Daily Run

Race against each other and enter the leaderboards!

We hope you like it and will have a lot of fun with this new mode.



Who will make it the furthest in the given time, who will be the fastest gibbon of the day?

There's another feature to sweeten up this update:

Steam Cloud Support

We now sync your progress in the game to all the devices you use Steam on. As from today, you can pick up your current progress wherever you play. Should you already have started the game on a different device or use more than one profile – these will all be kept and synced in the future.

Keep swinging 🐒, now as fast as you can 🏁!

Broken Rules

Here's a full list of changes for version 1.6.2: