 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees update for 28 September 2022

Daily Runs incoming!

Share · View all patches · Build 9601637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

You helped us a lot during the last few weeks to make this new game mode rock solid. Big shoutout to everyone who has joined our beta for daily runs. Thank you so much!

Now it is time to set it live for all of you:
Introducing Gibbon: Beyond the Trees' third game mode:

Daily Run

Race against each other and enter the leaderboards!
We hope you like it and will have a lot of fun with this new mode.


Who will make it the furthest in the given time, who will be the fastest gibbon of the day?

There's another feature to sweeten up this update:

Steam Cloud Support

We now sync your progress in the game to all the devices you use Steam on. As from today, you can pick up your current progress wherever you play. Should you already have started the game on a different device or use more than one profile – these will all be kept and synced in the future.

Keep swinging 🐒, now as fast as you can 🏁!

  • Broken Rules
Here's a full list of changes for version 1.6.2:

  • Daily Runs are now available when you completed the story

    • New procedural level every day! Same for everyone.
    • Compete with players from all over the world on the leaderboards!
    • 4 new achievements related to the new game mode

  • Game progress is now syncronized via Steam Cloud

  • When playing with a controller, we now show the buttons in game stylized for the most common controllers.

  • The default language (used when first starting the game, or creating a new profile) can now be overridden in the game's language preferences.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1837331
  • Loading history…
Depot 1837332
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link