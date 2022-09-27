+Added a couple of stages from the next area
+Implemented the Death Samurai
+Bus crash now diverges story
+Added Janice
+Increased font size and added hints to sections with new gameplay elements not covered in Tutorial
+Slightly nerfed John
+Fixed issues with traveling between certain parts of the hub world
+Fixed a bug I caused last update that unbound the 'tab' key from the map
+Fall deaths make splatter sounds again
Retroninjacyberassassin update for 27 September 2022
Intermediary Content Update and Fixes
+Added a couple of stages from the next area
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update