Retroninjacyberassassin update for 27 September 2022

Intermediary Content Update and Fixes

+Added a couple of stages from the next area
+Implemented the Death Samurai
+Bus crash now diverges story
+Added Janice
+Increased font size and added hints to sections with new gameplay elements not covered in Tutorial
+Slightly nerfed John
+Fixed issues with traveling between certain parts of the hub world
+Fixed a bug I caused last update that unbound the 'tab' key from the map
+Fall deaths make splatter sounds again

