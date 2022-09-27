Intermediary Content Update and Fixes

+Added a couple of stages from the next area

+Implemented the Death Samurai

+Bus crash now diverges story

+Added Janice

+Increased font size and added hints to sections with new gameplay elements not covered in Tutorial

+Slightly nerfed John

+Fixed issues with traveling between certain parts of the hub world

+Fixed a bug I caused last update that unbound the 'tab' key from the map

+Fall deaths make splatter sounds again