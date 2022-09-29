First patch for Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 is available!

Greetings, Lovecraftians!

It's time for the first update after the release! Thanks to all the feedback you have provided, we were able to fix many issues, rebalance the game and adjust some features. We are still working on implementing many of your suggestions and bring the game's quality up to your expectations, this is not the end of our journey - however, we strongly believe that with this update, you will find Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 more enjoyable.

Here is the complete changelog:

PLAYABLE CHARACTERS

We have increased the speed of the 6 playable characters: Now they run a 20% faster than before. Some characters are still faster than others.

Improvements in the control of the characters: We have reduced the inertia and the sliding effect of the characters, and increased the initial acceleration. The control of the characters now will feel more accurate. They will stop where and when you tell them to stop. Also they will start running faster than before.

We have increased the base reload speed of the weapons: Now the characters will reload their weapons faster than before.

Witch scream: We have eliminated the scream of the Witch. You can turn on back the sound if you play with this character.

Professor’s Shield: We have fixed an issue where, if you used a medkit with the Shield activated, it would consume the energy instead of recovering the HP of the character. Also we have fixed a rare issue on which, with certain +Energy regen objects on, the Professor stopped regenerating energy.

Alienist’s Energy regeneration: We discovered that the Energy Regeneration of the Alienist was too high, giving the sensation that the skills didn´t spend any energy at all. We have fixed that. Now the skills should spend energy as intended.

QUALITY OF LIFE

We have reduced the amount of lootable objects in the levels: Now only the different types of chests and the big wooden crates remain as lootable containers. As there will be fewer containers now to loot, we have increased the amount of resources and items that you can get from a single container.

With this change, we wanted to improve the rhythm of gameplay, as players complained about the amount of time necessary to open and loot items and resources in each room.

We have increased the amount of loot: Our game is very oriented to looting resources and crafting items afterwards, and we don´t want to lose that essence, but we understand that it is easier to get several pieces of one resource at once, than having to pick up the same resource that very amount of times. Therefore, each time you pick up one resource or item, you will get +X units at the same time.

We have reduced the size of the colliders of many big size elements of scenario: Trees, benches, barrels, big rocks… they all continue being blocks in the rooms, but the collider side matches better with their visual representation.

We have eliminated the colliders of many small size elements of scenario: Mushrooms, bushes, small stones, etc... Now won´t stop the character. This will partially solve the issue of the huge amount of elements in the rooms making the movement of the character more difficult. Now they will stay as decoration but won´t be a physical block. We will continue working on this in other locations of the game.

We have eliminated the colliders of the Spider nests: Now, the nests won´t stop the shots and block the character after they have been destroyed.

GENERAL BUGS

Quest journal: Now those players using Controllers can change and activate quests in the Quest journal without further issues.

Traps: Now the enemies are also affected by the traps on the floor. We understand that traps can be difficult to avoid, but now they can be used as well to damage the enemies. Remember that some enemies can be immune to a certain type of damage.

Debuffs: We have reduce the damage and amounts of debuffs that the enemies trigger when they attack the characters.

Chests in the Artist’s house: We have changed some containers in the Artist’s house. Some of them had rare resources and blueprints, which wasn´t intended, as that could break the balance of the game. Now, you will find lots of containers full of basic resources and consumables in their place.

Crafting balance: We have considerably reduced the amount of resources necessary to craft items.

After killing the boss of the First Act, Ubbo Shattla, the player must survive and return alive to the Artist’s house, in a special level where it is not possible to use the “Return to base” option. We understood that many players found themselves in a “softlock” situation where it wasn´t possible to complete the level alive, as they had nothing with them. We have included a chest in the first room that contains first aids and medkits and other items to help you complete that difficult level, as well as a money shop, so you can purchase something useful.

Ice Grenades: We have corrected the effect of these grenades. Now they freeze the enemies instead of electrocuting them.

Localization: We have fixed several text typos and issues in the texts of the game.

PLANNED FOR COMING PATCHES & KNOWN ISSUES

Auto-equipping: The items won´t auto-equip on the character when you pick them up, even if the character has a free slot. They will go to the inventory. The reason of this change, is because certain talismans and artifacts have negative stats (negative health regeneration, or sanity loss) and players died without understanding the reason. Once implemented, the player will have total control over what the character will wear or not.

Detective dodge: Detective will go through the enemies when he dodges.

Character selection: In the character selection screen, the Detective is active by default, and it is not possible to select him straight away.

Immunity messages over enemies: With the change just included in this patch that makes traps affect enemies as well, we've found out that if an enemy is immune to the effects of the trap, it causes an immunity message to appear on them. More specifically, over the box- monsters in the Asylum. We will fix this in a coming patch. The traps should only affect them when they transform into monsters.

Achievement issue: There is a problem with the achievements that you get when you finish the game. In the coming patch, players will get the correct achievement.

Side-quests: There is an issue that prevents players from clicking again the packs of newspapers that give side-quests after completing the side-quests previously. Once solved, if you complete a side-quest, you can activate again the same pack of newspapers to replay the same side-quest as many times as you want, as long as you have access to the same pack of newspapers.

SIDE NOTE: We are thinking about placing Newspapers in the Artist’s House as a constant source of farming points. Do you think, this could be a good idea? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments.

We continue working on fixes and improvements, and we plan on releasing regular updates. Please, keep on sending your comments to the forums; you are helping us a lot.

Thank you for your support!

The Devs