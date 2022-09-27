Modify some values

The red shield in the wild can move and attack at the same time as other weapons. Modify the block probability of level 9 red shield, and greatly increase the mana saving effect of level 10 red weapons Reduce pet's HP Eliminate the phenomenon that "when switching scenes, the scene progress bar is not displayed immediately" Fix a bug : The enemy will not pick up the treasure chest any more when he shoots with bow.

Killing a lot of enemies is necessary to craft equipments . Constantly fighting monsters is also a process of accumulating equipment.

Ancient Battlefield is suitable for killing monsters. One way is using high blood drain bow, but it costs coins to buy arrows. The other way is using shield . If you find the right shield, the maximum block of all equipments can reach 93%, but the attack is not high. There is also the other "emerging" way for players to explore.