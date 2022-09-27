Interface changes, fixes and tweaks.

While the Task system is still incomplete and the story aspect of the game is still being written, lots of things are getting adjusted under the hood and it now feels like a good time to push a new update.

Here is a list of all the new stuff you will find in this update.

Main Menu

Took some time to tidy up a bit the main menu.

Interface changes

As you start the game, you will notice some new changes to the interface.

The Build button, the Cellphone button, the Marketing button and the Finances button are gone!

They have been replaced by scene elements. ( Diegetic )

The Cash register now opens the Finances view.

The Architecture plans turn on the building mode.

The flyers open the marketing view.

...and the cellphone opens the cellphone view. ( Bonus : the cellphone now blinks and shakes when you have a message! )

Simulation Actions

The simulation action interface has also changed to be easier to grasp.

Keyboard Shortcuts

By popular demand shortcuts have been added to the build. Since some menus are not accessible during the store simulation and at midnight, it’s possible I will need to do a few adjustments...still, you can now use shortcuts!

Followers

Now satisfied clients become followers. This will come into play in later stages of the game.

Sigil of Baphomet

This thing isn’t completed yet, but some very important changes are in this current build. You now always have access to the Worship the devil action. This is now the only way to acquire skill points.

Tasks While the tasks system now works, in this update you will only have 4 tasks. Many more will be offered in the next build.

The Record Racks

The record rack view which appears during simulation now displays the amount of album sold and the current selling price.

Loans

Loans are now updated based on open business days.

Fixes and tweaks

• There is now a greater change the sellers will bargain prices with you.

• Character Karma Color bar display has been updated. ( Easier to understand.)

New Characters!

Finally, I’ve received the art for the day and the night cashiers!

I take great care to deliver an update which should be bug free, but with so many changes going in this build, it’s possible to encounter some strange behaviors.

If by any chance you come across something that doesn’t behave as it should, please let me know ASAP. Thanks!

Hope you all enjoy this new update!