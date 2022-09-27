HOTFIX 0.22.09.27

Major Fixes/Changes Only

0.22.09.27 Changes

• Moved action bar keys to keybinds so they can be remapped.

• Enabled starter kit on all GPortal servers.

• Allowed starter kit items to be overridden by using a json file placed in the servers save folder.

• Added Main POIs to maps.

• Fixed spiked barricade not dealing damage to players on vehicles.

• Fixed quest pickup items displaying when quest isn't active.

• Fixed crafting bench resource exploit.

• Fixed handheld map FOV bug.

• Fixed Nanite settings not saving.

• Fixed inventory binded key opening inventory when in a text box.

• Fixed Gasmask candle burning out and being removed.

This hotfix has been released to patch some key issues brought to light by the community, it also adds markers to both the map stands and handheld map for main POIs to help new players.

known issues

• There are currently some known issues with vehicles not always syncing correctly when being dismounted when moving, this seems to be related to chaos physics in Unreal Engine 5, to avoid this issue I would recommend stopping before exiting your vehicle for the time being.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.