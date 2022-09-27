- Start level added more rocks to make it easier checkpoint 5
- When stuck on ragdoll on the snake, now pushing the ragdoll out
- Added an explanation on how to get up from falling from first ragdoll
- Removed bottom watermark
- Removed hit sound when getting hit by climbable mesh
- Octopus level, the new checkpoint from last update now has a trigger to set octopus state
Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 27 September 2022
Patch 0.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in test branch