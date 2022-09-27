 Skip to content

Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 27 September 2022

Patch 0.0.4

Patch 0.0.4

  • Start level added more rocks to make it easier checkpoint 5
  • When stuck on ragdoll on the snake, now pushing the ragdoll out
  • Added an explanation on how to get up from falling from first ragdoll
  • Removed bottom watermark
  • Removed hit sound when getting hit by climbable mesh
  • Octopus level, the new checkpoint from last update now has a trigger to set octopus state

