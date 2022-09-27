Game updated! Miracles, events acceleration, tutorials, extra settings

Version 0.27
*** Fixed bugs related to the 'do not turn on pause' mode.
- Blessings are now divided into blessings and miracles. Chocolate has no effect on miracles. Miracles: Rabbits, Beetles (new!), Cheeses, Hawks (new!).
- Accelerated altars, trees, chests when using soup.**
Version 0.26
*** Added new settings: disable game pause in menu, disable screen shake, disable bright flashes, disable tutorials.
- Added a tiny cross button to the tutorial messages, that can be used to close such messages.
- Fixed a few minor bugs.**
