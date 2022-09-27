 Skip to content

Bard Idle update for 27 September 2022

Game updated! Miracles, events acceleration, tutorials, extra settings

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.27

*** Fixed bugs related to the 'do not turn on pause' mode.

  • Blessings are now divided into blessings and miracles. Chocolate has no effect on miracles. Miracles: Rabbits, Beetles (new!), Cheeses, Hawks (new!).
  • Accelerated altars, trees, chests when using soup.**
Version 0.26

*** Added new settings: disable game pause in menu, disable screen shake, disable bright flashes, disable tutorials.

  • Added a tiny cross button to the tutorial messages, that can be used to close such messages.
  • Fixed a few minor bugs.**

