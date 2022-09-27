New patch in publicbeta (v161)

This is a smaller patch with a bunch of miscellaneous fixes and some translation updates. I'm trying to work on small stuff at the moment so that I don't introduce new bugs, so I can get the latest publicbeta build into the main branch. Feels like it should be possible soon!
- Hungarian, Brazilian Portuguese and Latin American Spanish updated
- Remove under construction buildings when a community is defeated
- Fix for infoscreen staying open if you quickload a game
- Fix for character sometimes not coming out of a building to reply to someone, if there's a zombie on the periphery
- Stop traders inventories from getting filled up with minerals
- You have to hold the Clear Crops button
- Allies bandage you for free
- Set default amount on equipment transfer dialog to 1 instead of the maximum, since we have the right-click shortcut to transfer all now
- Reinstated text that shows what someone said when you are choosing a reply, seems to have gotten broken a while back
- Fix for builders getting stuck if the next building in the queue can't be built due to lack of resources, but others after it would still be possible
- Fix for builders not working on a building if the builder who is set to do it is sleeping
- Fix for crafters sometimes not eating or sleeping
- Fix for people sleeping in buildings they just popped into temporarily to get some supplies
- Fix for lighting glitch in river water
- Crash fixes
What's this publicbeta thing?
v161 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:
- Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable
- If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them
- If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".
To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".
Changed depots in private branch