New patch in publicbeta (v161)

This is a smaller patch with a bunch of miscellaneous fixes and some translation updates. I'm trying to work on small stuff at the moment so that I don't introduce new bugs, so I can get the latest publicbeta build into the main branch. Feels like it should be possible soon!

Hungarian, Brazilian Portuguese and Latin American Spanish updated

Remove under construction buildings when a community is defeated

Fix for infoscreen staying open if you quickload a game

Fix for character sometimes not coming out of a building to reply to someone, if there's a zombie on the periphery

Stop traders inventories from getting filled up with minerals

You have to hold the Clear Crops button

Allies bandage you for free

Set default amount on equipment transfer dialog to 1 instead of the maximum, since we have the right-click shortcut to transfer all now

Reinstated text that shows what someone said when you are choosing a reply, seems to have gotten broken a while back

Fix for builders getting stuck if the next building in the queue can't be built due to lack of resources, but others after it would still be possible

Fix for builders not working on a building if the builder who is set to do it is sleeping

Fix for crafters sometimes not eating or sleeping

Fix for people sleeping in buildings they just popped into temporarily to get some supplies

Fix for lighting glitch in river water

Crash fixes

What's this publicbeta thing?

v161 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".