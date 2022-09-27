BPM: Custom Music Update

BPM's most requested feature is finally here: Custom Music.
We've been very busy working on the Nintendo Switch port of BPM, but now that's done we are finally able to bring this feature to BPM on PC.
You are now able to add music that you have created into BPM, and will be able to shoot, dodge and dash to the beat of your own soundtrack.
Here is a tutorial video that will show you how to get your music set up to work in BPM:
Notes & Known Issues:
- .MP3 files may cause syncing issues which could result in the music going out of time with the beat. Use .WAV to be safe.
- BPM will likely stutter (temporarily) a number of times throughout gameplay due to this update. This is completely temporary and because your GPU needs to recache shaders.
- Custom music can only be toggled on or off from the main menu.
- In Custom Music mode, pausing and unpausing the game will cause the music to restart.
- In Custom Music mode, your track's name and bpm will be displayed on the in-game TAB menu
- The game will recalibrate your BPM to be between 60 and 120 BPM. In our testing we think the game plays best with songs that are 70-90BPM.
Changed files in this update