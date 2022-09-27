BPM: Custom Music Update

BPM's most requested feature is finally here: Custom Music.

We've been very busy working on the Nintendo Switch port of BPM, but now that's done we are finally able to bring this feature to BPM on PC.

You are now able to add music that you have created into BPM, and will be able to shoot, dodge and dash to the beat of your own soundtrack.

Here is a tutorial video that will show you how to get your music set up to work in BPM:



Notes & Known Issues: