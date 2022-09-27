Now in widescreen (and updated!) - v.1.6

Thanks for sticking with me through the development cycle!

Stay tuned, hoping there's no issues with making such a massive update to the display. This was a massive undertaking at first and I'm sure it will require a little bit of TLC here and there, but as far as I can tell - the update is done. :)

DELUGE v.1.6 - 9/27/22

Updated to new widescreen resolution - thanks Giznads!

Fixed a bug where the dog would glitch in the ending - thanks Joalr0!

Updated credits - thanks @hotgamerdad & @thegreatperhaps :)

Updated to new version of exe file with Maniacs patch

Adjusted dialog/interaction/combat textboxes for widescreen

Title screen adjusted to include [F5] for settings notice

Mapping updated for lighting/blending errors

Revised the way the game totals your completion percentage

Adjusted interaction indicator graphics in some places

Added flavor text to paintings, barrels, decorations

Revised final altercation with Ganglim

Revised meeting in shop with Kenneth

Fixed a small bug that let you "meet" Ganglim on the balcony :0)

Fixed minor object interaction errors

Fixed minor mapping errors/inconsistencies

Additionally, the full soundtrack is available to stream on YouTube! Individual tracks will eventually be launching on streaming services in the next week or so. They've been submitted and approved, it's all on the platforms to launch now. :)