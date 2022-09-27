Now in widescreen (and updated!) - v.1.6

Thanks for sticking with me through the development cycle!
Stay tuned, hoping there's no issues with making such a massive update to the display. This was a massive undertaking at first and I'm sure it will require a little bit of TLC here and there, but as far as I can tell - the update is done. :)
DELUGE v.1.6 - 9/27/22
Updated to new widescreen resolution - thanks Giznads!
Fixed a bug where the dog would glitch in the ending - thanks Joalr0!
Updated credits - thanks @hotgamerdad & @thegreatperhaps :)
Updated to new version of exe file with Maniacs patch
Adjusted dialog/interaction/combat textboxes for widescreen
Title screen adjusted to include [F5] for settings notice
Mapping updated for lighting/blending errors
Revised the way the game totals your completion percentage
Adjusted interaction indicator graphics in some places
Added flavor text to paintings, barrels, decorations
Revised final altercation with Ganglim
Revised meeting in shop with Kenneth
Fixed a small bug that let you "meet" Ganglim on the balcony :0)
Fixed minor object interaction errors
Fixed minor mapping errors/inconsistencies
Additionally, the full soundtrack is available to stream on YouTube! Individual tracks will eventually be launching on streaming services in the next week or so. They've been submitted and approved, it's all on the platforms to launch now. :)
Changed files in this update