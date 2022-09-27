V0.2.25 The Long Road

Greetings!

It's been a while since the last patch. I aim to release content patches every 6-8 weeks and this is sometimes tough to manage because I also work a full time job. I have been playing the game a lot lately and trying to get into the mindset of the player and make sure that everything is performing how I want it to.

With that said I decided to shift focus my previous patch plans and focus more on polishing current content and trying to make the game as smooth and fun to play at all stages of development.

The next Endgame content patch (A Fragmented Future) is well under way and SHOULD be with you in less than the typical 6-8 week schedule, however, I want to make sure it's done right. So no promises :)

The patch notes can be seen below, and I hope it improves the minute to minute playing experience for everyone, any feedback, as always, let me know!

Fixed a bug with loot filter.

Fixed a bug with vendor filter.

Reduced the amount of loot that drops, but increased the overall quality of the loot. This should work out to roughly the same amount of Magic and Rare drops, slightly more Legendary drops, the same amount of Uniques, Consumables and Materials and significantly less Common drops.

Improved player movement.

Improved lighting in various zones (particularly dark ones).

Improved FPS in most zones.

Improved the walking/running animations for different Weapons and improved the basic attack animations where needed.

Improved the way Players hold Weapons.

Reduced the amount of spawn nodes in most zones (I felt like the current density pack to pack was a bit of an overkill for most of the zones).

Cheers,

Sam