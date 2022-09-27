Gamedec x Seven: The Days Long Gone

👋 Hey everyone!

As Gamedec: Definitive Edition is coming in two days, it is the perfect time to share with you some more details on the new character skins that are coming along with it!

One of them will be Teriel - the protagonist of the game Seven: The Days Gone Long! We are aware that not all of you may know the game, so let us introduce you to him (but we still strongly encourage you to check on the game yourself!) ❤️

_There were times when die-hard fans cosplayed as their beloved heroes. In the XXII century, it’s possible to bring those characters to life - literally. That’s exactly what happened to Teriel, a main character from the Seven: The Days Long Gone game, who was brought to life as a diginet, with all his flaws, strengths, and scars. It wasn’t cheap or easy - the whole procedure of creating a body, almost identical to his 3D model, took a while, as did Teriel’s adaptation to the new reality.

To ease this transition from post-apocalyptic pastures to futuristic landscapes, he spent some time at diginet school. The most important lesson he learned was that despite the enormous technological leap and evolution of day-to-day existence, people didn’t change that much. The rich get richer; the poor get poorer. Weak and strong are just labels, and if you want more in your life, you have to weasel your way around people ahead of you. And that’s something Teriel was more than okay to work with.

On the outside, he’s harsh, cynical, and selfish, but it’s just a facade. Deep down lurks an idealist who wants to help people and make a difference. That’s why during his time at diginet school, it turned out he’s the best suited for a gamedec profession. At first, he was skeptical. He used to be the Master Thief, after all, the best of the best, and with this, he had to start from zero. But with time, he realized that being a good gamedec is not that different from his previous line of work.

Setting traps, patiently waiting for mistakes, and executing his mastermind plan are the core elements of this job that give him thrills. He lives for it; he thrives on it. He’s not a knight in shining armor - Teriel is always the biggest winner in the cases he’s working on.

Doing some good along the way is just a side effect. At least, that’s what he tells himself._

That sums up Teriel's origin story as a gamedec; if you want to check on his full story, check on the Seven: The Days Gone Long yourself!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/471010/Seven_Enhanced_Edition/

