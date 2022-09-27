Ultimechs Server Hotfix - 1.2

Hello again pilots!

Work is continuing on our next big update. To answer your question, yes - we’re working on the ranked mode of the game. Once we have a solid date for this we’ll share it with all of you so you can gear up to take the top spots of the leaderboards!

For today's release of version 1.2 of Ultimechs, we’ve made some optimizations of how we handle the data on the servers to further improve the game. Please make sure to update the game so that you can match with other players.

Other than that, we’ve seen an incredible number of players joining the game the past weekend - and we’ve had several tournament organizers reaching out to us to start planning competitions for the game! If you’re interested in this, as well as talking with other players then we recommend joining our Discord Community.