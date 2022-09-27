 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 27 September 2022

Update, Version 20220926

Share · View all patches · Build 9600822

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content############
[Gardening]Increased the base value of pumpkins as they take relatively longer to grow.
[Commodity Market]The food ingredient vendor will start to sell pumpkins a week before Halloween, based on local system time.
[3D Printing]New crafting recipe: Pumpkin Head (The furniture sold by the ghost vendor in Ardham Hotel.)
The recipe may randomly drop from some human enemies.
[Ardham Hotel]The ghost vendor now sells pumpkins.
[Ardham Hotel]The ghost vendor now sells the crafting recipe of Pumpkin Heads.
##########System#############
Added Halloween-related information to the season manager.
##########DEBUG##############
Fixed a bug that caused crafted stone axes, stone spears, and bone spears not to be added to the inventory.
简体中文
##########Content############
【种植】增加了南瓜的基本价格，因为生长时间较长。
【小商品市场】食材商人会在万圣节开始前的一周内贩卖南瓜。
【3D打印】新的物品制造设计图：装饰用南瓜头 （阿德汉姆旅店里的幽灵商人贩卖的那种）
一些人类敌人会掉落该设计图。
【阿德汉姆旅店】这里的幽灵商人现在会贩卖南瓜。
【阿德汉姆旅店】这里的幽灵商人现在会贩卖装饰用南瓜头的设计图。
##########System#############
在季节管理器中加入了关于万圣节有关的信息。
##########DEBUG##############
修复了一个造成物品铸造获得的石斧、石矛、骨矛不出现在物品栏中的Bug。

