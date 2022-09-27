English
##########Content############
[Gardening]Increased the base value of pumpkins as they take relatively longer to grow.
[Commodity Market]The food ingredient vendor will start to sell pumpkins a week before Halloween, based on local system time.
[3D Printing]New crafting recipe: Pumpkin Head (The furniture sold by the ghost vendor in Ardham Hotel.)
The recipe may randomly drop from some human enemies.
[Ardham Hotel]The ghost vendor now sells pumpkins.
[Ardham Hotel]The ghost vendor now sells the crafting recipe of Pumpkin Heads.
##########System#############
Added Halloween-related information to the season manager.
##########DEBUG##############
Fixed a bug that caused crafted stone axes, stone spears, and bone spears not to be added to the inventory.
简体中文
##########Content############
【种植】增加了南瓜的基本价格，因为生长时间较长。
【小商品市场】食材商人会在万圣节开始前的一周内贩卖南瓜。
【3D打印】新的物品制造设计图：装饰用南瓜头 （阿德汉姆旅店里的幽灵商人贩卖的那种）
一些人类敌人会掉落该设计图。
【阿德汉姆旅店】这里的幽灵商人现在会贩卖南瓜。
【阿德汉姆旅店】这里的幽灵商人现在会贩卖装饰用南瓜头的设计图。
##########System#############
在季节管理器中加入了关于万圣节有关的信息。
##########DEBUG##############
修复了一个造成物品铸造获得的石斧、石矛、骨矛不出现在物品栏中的Bug。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 27 September 2022
Update, Version 20220926
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update