Update - Patch 1.07

Hey Chemists,

thank you so much for playing Potion Permit and for your support and feedback these past few days. We are working hard to fix any bugs reported to us and will be working on more patches in the coming weeks.

For the full patch notes, see here.

v 1.07

Content additions:

Implemented mouse controls during combat (right click to roll, mouse wheel to change tools)

Added an option to stop fishing

Dialog text size is now adjustable in the settings menu

New controller button icons have been added to the main menu

Keybinding has been updated to improve the user experience

Major bug fixes:

Fixed the very slow speed (when game FPS was 200+)

Fixed a bug where Steam Cloud failed to sync files locally

Minor bug fixes:

Fixed Matheo's confession event

Fixed Xiao's friendship level 2 event

Fixed Martha cliff date

Fixed Nova's date introduction

Fixed Nova's date intro text from 3 to 5

Fixed Xiao confession animation and delay

Fixed Kipps friendship level 1 image layering

Fixed Lucke friendship level 2 event

Fixed Dan's idle animation

Fixed Matheo's sit layering

Derrek friendship event timing was adjusted

Added the missing key item for Xiao's friendship level 3 event

Adjusted Leano's friendship quest delivery items

Fixed public quest requirement quantity

Fixed Runeheart's name in French

Fixed the main character hair glitch

Reduced controller vibration strength

Fixed plains map big rock layering

Updated all map obstacles

Fixed the whack-a-mole scoring board

Once again, thank you very much for playing Potion Permit. We appreciate all your feedback and the team is working tirelessly on any bug fixes and patch notes to come.