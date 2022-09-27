Update - Patch 1.07

Hey Chemists,
thank you so much for playing Potion Permit and for your support and feedback these past few days. We are working hard to fix any bugs reported to us and will be working on more patches in the coming weeks.
For the full patch notes, see here.
v 1.07
Content additions:
- Implemented mouse controls during combat (right click to roll, mouse wheel to change tools)
- Added an option to stop fishing
- Dialog text size is now adjustable in the settings menu
- New controller button icons have been added to the main menu
- Keybinding has been updated to improve the user experience
Major bug fixes:
- Fixed the very slow speed (when game FPS was 200+)
- Fixed a bug where Steam Cloud failed to sync files locally
Minor bug fixes:
- Fixed Matheo's confession event
- Fixed Xiao's friendship level 2 event
- Fixed Martha cliff date
- Fixed Nova's date introduction
- Fixed Nova's date intro text from 3 to 5
- Fixed Xiao confession animation and delay
- Fixed Kipps friendship level 1 image layering
- Fixed Lucke friendship level 2 event
- Fixed Dan's idle animation
- Fixed Matheo's sit layering
- Derrek friendship event timing was adjusted
- Added the missing key item for Xiao's friendship level 3 event
- Adjusted Leano's friendship quest delivery items
- Fixed public quest requirement quantity
- Fixed Runeheart's name in French
- Fixed the main character hair glitch
- Reduced controller vibration strength
- Fixed plains map big rock layering
- Updated all map obstacles
- Fixed the whack-a-mole scoring board
Once again, thank you very much for playing Potion Permit. We appreciate all your feedback and the team is working tirelessly on any bug fixes and patch notes to come.
