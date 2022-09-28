The Stable has arrived! and some Hotfix

Howdy all,
There is now a stable (base version) where you can buy mounts and raise them in the workshop! This is a more optimized version for the future but has the potential to enrich the builder's life with more colorful elements now.
Please check the changelist below:
Added:
- Added new building for workshop yard - Stable
- Added a system to buy and raise mounts for your Stable
- Added a system for handing in items directly from your inventory when turning in quest items
- Added a system to track items in storage boxes during quests. If you already have quests, go to the next step to apply this feature!
- Added a status icon when the NPC is exhausted
Fixed:
- Fixed an issue where NPCs were not facing you when spoken to for the first time
- Fixed an issue where you wouldn't receive invitations after planning your second party, and the time could not be adjusted or canceled.
- Fixed an issue where the museum display table was not facing the correct direction
