The Stable has arrived! and some Hotfix

Howdy all,

There is now a stable (base version) where you can buy mounts and raise them in the workshop! This is a more optimized version for the future but has the potential to enrich the builder's life with more colorful elements now.

Please check the changelist below:

Added:

Added new building for workshop yard - Stable

Added a system to buy and raise mounts for your Stable

Added a system for handing in items directly from your inventory when turning in quest items

Added a system to track items in storage boxes during quests. If you already have quests, go to the next step to apply this feature!

Added a status icon when the NPC is exhausted

Fixed:

Fixed an issue where NPCs were not facing you when spoken to for the first time

Fixed an issue where you wouldn't receive invitations after planning your second party, and the time could not be adjusted or canceled.

Fixed an issue where the museum display table was not facing the correct direction

