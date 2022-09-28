 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Time at Sandrock update for 28 September 2022

The Stable has arrived! and some Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9600750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy all,

There is now a stable (base version) where you can buy mounts and raise them in the workshop! This is a more optimized version for the future but has the potential to enrich the builder's life with more colorful elements now.

Please check the changelist below:

Added:
  • Added new building for workshop yard - Stable
  • Added a system to buy and raise mounts for your Stable
  • Added a system for handing in items directly from your inventory when turning in quest items
  • Added a system to track items in storage boxes during quests. If you already have quests, go to the next step to apply this feature!
  • Added a status icon when the NPC is exhausted
Fixed:
  • Fixed an issue where NPCs were not facing you when spoken to for the first time
  • Fixed an issue where you wouldn't receive invitations after planning your second party, and the time could not be adjusted or canceled.
  • Fixed an issue where the museum display table was not facing the correct direction

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/My_Time_at_Sandrock/
Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:
Join our Discord
Sandrock Instagram
Sandrock Twitter
Sandrock Facebook
Sandrock Official Website

Changed depots in anchor branch

View more data in app history for build 9600750
My Time at Sandrock Content Depot 1084601
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link