Completed the 8th stage, this is the last stage of the game. Even I start to freeze like a computer when I start to think through the factory of the 7th stage :D therefore, the 8th stage is the final stage of the game for now.
Total Factory update for 27 September 2022
Patch Notes v.121.29
Patchnotes via Steam Community
