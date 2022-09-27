 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 27 September 2022

Patch Notes v.121.29

Patch Notes v.121.29 · Build 9600717

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Completed the 8th stage, this is the last stage of the game. Even I start to freeze like a computer when I start to think through the factory of the 7th stage :D therefore, the 8th stage is the final stage of the game for now.

